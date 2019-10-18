Bengaluru Mayor announces to allocate Rs 1 cr for development of Talacauvery

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'.

"The people of Bengaluru are using Cauvery water for several years. This river is a source of water for people here, so it is our duty to develop the base point of Cauvery," he said while speaking to ANI.



The statement from the Bengaluru Mayor came after taking part in the pious 'Cauvery Teerthodbhava', occasion yesterday.

River Cauvery emerges out of the Brahma Kundike in Talacauvery, its birthplace, on this very day. Scores of devotees from across the state gather at Talacauveri ti witness the rare occurrence. (ANI)

