Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

The Bengaluru civic body fined Mallikarjun for presenting to the Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, a gift wrapped in plastic. The mayor was slapped with a Rs 500 for using plastic.



This move by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to reinforce its plastic ban that had turned ineffective in the city was immensely appreciated by the social media users.

The mayor got a slip for a fine of Rs500 by BBMP that read "Used plastic for wrapping gift pack".

Certain quality and quantity of plastic had been banned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in 2016.

Mallikarjun had visited Yediyurappa to greet him after he took over charge as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

