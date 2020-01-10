Bengaluru Mayor plans measures to deal with illegal slaughterhouses, animal waste

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): To deal with the problem of animal waste and illegal slaughterhouses in Bengaluru, Mayor M Gowtham Kumar held discussions with concerned departments and consultants to devise a strategy.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "There are some illegal slaughterhouses in and around Bengaluru. We had a discussion with our Special Commissioner (Health) and Chief Health Officer (CHO) also to take up necessary action. We had a discussion last week also."



He also stated that a program has been framed to find illegal slaughterhouses and to shift animal waste generated every day.

"We have framed a program to find illegal slaughterhouses and design them properly. We have planned with our consultants that for the animal waste generated daily, we need four compactors to shift it either to Hoskote or another place that we have identified. We are on it", he said.

The segregation of animal waste and illegal slaughterhouses has been a continued issue in the Bengaluru civic area, a relief from which is expected after the implementation of proposed steps. (ANI)

