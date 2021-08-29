Bengaluru metro adds 7.5 km to western extension line

Noting that the city accounts for nearly 38 per cent of total IT exports from the country, the minister said, "The Inauguration of the Western Extension Metro Line today is a step towards enabling faster commute and smart mobility options in the City."

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) The Western Extension Metro Line under Phase-2 of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, was inaugurated by union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday. The 7.5 km long stretch connects Mysore Road to Kengeri Metro Station.

The minister further said that there has been a paradigm shift in the approach towards urbanisation and the government is determined to provide world class infrastructure to the citizens, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Western Extension, inaugurated on Sunday, has 6 New Stations of Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri Metro Stations, beyond Mysore Road Metro Station on the currently operational 18.1 km long line. In all, the East-West purple line will now become 25.6 km long, with 26 stations.

The construction on this section was started in Feb 2016. Parking facility is provided at Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi and two levels parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro Station. Energy efficient LED lights have been provided at all 6 stations.

This extension is estimated to result in incremental ridership of 75,000 in 2021. Every station is provided LED lights, 8 escalators and 4 elevators. Besides, roof-top solar plants which will be installed by March 2022.

Further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta (2 km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022.

