Bengaluru Metro services extended till 9 p.m as Covid curbs eased

Bengaluru, July 20 (IANS) The Karnataka government has allowed the 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru till 9 p.m. from Tuesday. This decision came as part of lifting lockdown restrictions since the Covid-positivity rate dipped to less than 1 per cent in the state.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had suffered losses up to Rs 904.26 crore due to suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.