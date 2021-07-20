  1. Sify.com
  4. Bengaluru Metro services extended till 9 p.m as Covid curbs eased

Bengaluru Metro services extended till 9 p.m as Covid curbs eased

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 20th, 2021, 14:20:31hrs
Bengaluru, July 20 (IANS) The Karnataka government has allowed the 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru till 9 p.m. from Tuesday. This decision came as part of lifting lockdown restrictions since the Covid-positivity rate dipped to less than 1 per cent in the state.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had suffered losses up to Rs 904.26 crore due to suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed 'Namma Metro' services to operate with 100 per cent capacity on June 5.

Now the metro services in Bengaluru city operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The commuters can also avail tokens from counters and travel following Covid guidelines.

--IANS

