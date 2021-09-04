Bengaluru nursing college sealed after it reported 34 cases

After a nursing college in KGF was found with Covid positive cases, Christian Nursing College in Horamavu reported 34 cases of infections. Colleges have been instructed to be vigilant on students returning from other states, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government has sealed the nursing college in Horamavu, Bengaluru where 34 cases of Covid infections were reported. The decision was taken to conduct Covid tests for people living in surrounding areas.

Speaking to media after inspecting the college, the Minister said, 34 students out of 300 have been tested positive for Covid. The college has been sealed and all safety precautions have been taken. All schools and colleges must follow guildelines, said the minister.

Karnataka is an educational hub and many students from across the country come here for study. There are about 800 nursing colleges in the state. All the students who are infected are from Kerala and West Bengal. The samples will be sent for genome sequencing as well, said the minister.

Infected students have been shifted to Covid Care Centres for isolation. College will be shut for 7-8 days and then testing will be conducted again. The area has been declared as micro containment zone and 700-800 residents around the college will be tested as a precautionary measure, the minister said.

Kerala is still witnessing high number of cases. Therefore, we have issued separate guidelines for border districts. Students coming from Kerala must have negative RT-PCR test report and must have received vaccine. Managements of schools and colleges must verify this strictly, the Minister added.

Ganesha Festival is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that Covid went out of control in Kerala due to Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such situation in Karnataka. Govt will take an appropriate decision considering all aspects, Sudhakar said.

"Since schools have been reopened, we have been very cautious about children's safety. The government has taken as much responsibility as parents. We have also taken measures for strict surveillance at bus and rail stations," he said.

--IANS

mka/skp/