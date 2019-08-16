Bengaluru on high alert, city under strict security vigil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Bengaluru has been put on high alert on Friday with all iconic installations in the city including the Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, High Court, all railway stations, Bengaluru Metro, market places and others have been put under tight security.



"Both Additional Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police in their jurisdiction are strictly instructed to sensitize high alert at all iconic installations including Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, High Court,all railway stations, Bengaluru Metro, BMTC, KSRTC bus stations, high end schools, malls, five star hotels and markets with high footfalls, " read the order from the Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

The order instructs check-posts to be set up at important places and all officers and personnel to be put on high alert. The order also instructs that unattended baggage and vehicle are to be seized and antecedents of suspected person and vehicles should be verified. (ANI)

