  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Bengaluru Police arrests another accused in bed scam case

Bengaluru Police arrests another accused in bed scam case

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, May 12th, 2021, 11:30:10hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
accused Anthony

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): Bengaluru police arrested another accused in connection with the bed scam case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday.

"Another accused, Anthony - working as a marketing executive in Sapthagiri Hospital, arrested. He took money from patients to get beds allotted to them," said Joint CP (Crime).
He further said that a total of 10 accused, so far 8 accused are arrested and 2 others are COVID-19 positive.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features