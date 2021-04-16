Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang from Rajasthan

This shocking incident, however, had come into public glare only on April 7. At that time, police couldn't ascertain the reason for suicide and registered a case of unnatural death.

The police said that a 26-year-old MBA graduate and IAS aspirant died by suicide on March 23 after being blackmailed by a group of cyber criminals.

The deceased is Avinash B.S. aka Abhi Gowda, son of cable operator, Subramani in K.R. Puram in Bengaluru.

K.R. Puram is the headquarters of the Bengaluru-Eastern suburb and is one of the bustling IT hubs of Bengaluru.

The police have arrested Robin aka Bharat, 22 years, and Javed, 25. Both are residents of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

A statement released by the Whitefield sub-division police of Bengaluru on Thursday stated that the arrested duo had duped the deceased by creating a fake portfolio of women on Facebook and had convinced him to be "nude" during their chat on Facebook messenger and Whatsapp call. "As per this the deceased had spoken to a 'woman' and these accused had recorded his conversation as well as his nude video. After recording this, the arrested duo had demanded Rs 35,680 from him and the deceased arranged it also. But as the accused started demanding more money, the deceased could not arrange any further, hence, he committed suicide by hanging."

The police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

