Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi among top 10 cities with 24% Covid cases

Bengaluru with 9.49 per cent active cases is on top among these cities followed by Pune (2.63 per cent), Delhi (2.29 per cent), Ernakulam (1.79 per cent), Nagpur (1.52 per cent), Ahmedabad (1.47 per cent), Thrissur (1.38 per cent), Jaipur (1.32 per cent), Kozhikode (1.28 per cent) and Mumbai (1.27 per cent).

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Ernakulam and Nagpur are among those top 10 cities in the country which account for 24.44 per cent of total active cases.

India's total active caseload is currently recorded 37,15,221. It now comprises 16.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

As per the latest Union Health Ministry data, 13 States cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra has reported 5,93,150 active cases, the maximum, followed by Karnataka (5,71,026), Kerala (4,20,076), Uttar Pradesh (2,25,271), Rajasthan (2,03,017), Andhra Pradesh (1,89,367), Tamil Nadu (1,52,389), Gujarat (1,36,158), West Bengal (1,26,663), Chhattisgarh (1,25,104), Haryana (1,13,232), Madhya Pradesh 1,11,223), and Bihar (1,05,104).

Meanwhile, a good sign emerges from the report with a net decline of 30,016 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after two months (61 days).

The reports came when India's total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 2,29,92,517 with 2,49,992 deaths so far.

