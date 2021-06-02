Bengaluru rape case: Police open fire to foil accused's escape bid

According to Bengaluru East division police that is probing the case, the accused, identified as Shabuj, 25, was on the run since this brutal case came to limelight on May 27. He is the tenth person, including two women, held in the case and third one to be shot while resisting arrest or trying to flee.

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Another accused in the brutal rape case involving the 22-year-old illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was shot as he attacked police in a bid to flee after being apprehended from a wastepaper seller's backyard on Wednesday, Bengaluru police said.

Police asserted that they had to open fire on Shabuj in self-defence.

According to a senior police officer, the accused had created a ruckus inside the police jeep, saying that he wanted to go and relieve himself.

"After many pleas, we stopped near Rampura Lake asking him to answer nature's call, but instead, he attacked our police constable and sub-inspector on their arms and palm with a knife in a bid to escape, but we opened fire on his knee as an act of self defence," the police official said.

The 22-year-old rape survivor was brought to Bengaluru from Kerala and was subsequently taken to the Bowring hospital for a medical check-up. She will be taken to the Bypanahalli Police station to record her statement on Friday, and produced in the court on Saturday, where her statement will be recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The brutal incident came to light after Assam Police shared a video showing five men and a woman brutally attacking and torturing the woman and appealed to various state g and police forces to co-operate in nabbing the culprits.

Within hours of the clip being posted, Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested five of the accused.

Police sources said this gang is part of a wide network of traffickers from Bangladesh in connivance with people from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Hyderabad in Telangana, Dhubri in Assam and Karnataka as well.

The girls the gang members used to traffic from Bangladesh, Assam and West Bengal were forced into prostitution racket and were subjected to extreme exploitation, the sources said.

The police added that the victim, who is a Bangladeshi illegal immigrant, was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalised due to a financial matter.

