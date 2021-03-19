Bengaluru records over 1,000 Covid cases

This was the first time the state capital recorded 1,000 cases since December. The state had been reporting over 1,000 cases for the last four days, with high cases being reported from over 10 districts for the last one week.

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of Covid spread in Karnataka, reporting 1,037 new cases to take the city's tally to 4,15,447 and active cases to 8,623, according to the health bulletin on Friday.

"With Karnataka reporting 1,587 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which includes Bengaluru's 1,037 cases, the state's tally shot up to 9,66,689 and of which 12,067 were active cases while recoveries rose to 9,42,178 with 869 patients discharged during the day," the bulletin said.

However, the number of fatalities were only 10 - six in Bengaluru, two in Mysuru and one each in Dharwad and Bidar districts, taking the death toll to 12,425.

Positivity rate stood at 1.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was at 0.63 per cent on Thursday.

Cumulatively 21,30,624 were inoculated, since the vaccine drive began in the state on January 16.

A total of 91,884 tests -- 6209 rapid antigen tests, and 85,675 RT-PCR -- were conducted.

--IANS

nbh/vd