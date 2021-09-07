Bengaluru restricts Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to 3 days

Prohibitions were also imposed on the procession during these days including on the 'visarjana' (the immersion of the idol in a water body). On Sunday, the government had issued guidelines allowing public celebrations for five days but has now cut it down to three days, like last year.

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular on Tuesday restricting the public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi to three days.

It has been specified that Ganesh idols of maximum 4 feet height are allowed at public places and those 2 feet tall at homes. The authorities will allow installation of only one Ganesh idol in a ward.

The authorities have also banned using idols made of plaster of paris as per the recommendations of the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

There is no permission for cultural, musical, dance, and DJ programmes in this period, and DJ sets and use of mikes are banned. The people are directed to carry out visarjan of the Ganesh idol in BBMP mobile tankers as per the directions of BBMP officers.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday.

"Police officers will identify the place of installation of statues after holding meetings with local people. Corporation ward officers will give sanction," Gupta said.

Pant said that there will not be any scope for installation of more than one statue per ward, or any celebrations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has held two meetings with regards to framing guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi, he added.

--IANS

mka/vd