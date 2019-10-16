Bengaluru's Integrated Air Command and Control System gets functional

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The local branch of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was declared functional in a ceremony here on Wednesday.



The event was presided over by Air Marshal B Suresh in the presence of Group Captain Anuj Pathak and senior officers from the Indian Air Force and the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The concept of IACCS aims at facilitating centralised command and control by the automated integration of all air defence resources, according to an official statement.

This centre will exercise air defence control over the whole Southern Peninsula and is the only such node in this region. It is equipped with the latest batch of equipment from the BEL.

This landmark technology will enable system assisted faster decision making while operating in an integrated environment both during peace and hostilities. (ANI)

