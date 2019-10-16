Bengaluru security agency boss held for assaulting employees

"We arrested Bangalore Security Force managing director Salim Khan on Tuesday after we saw him in a video on the social media stomping two of his security men on the neck and on the chest wearing shoes on Monday in his office," Bengaluru south-east Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for southeast Isha Pant told IANS here.

Taking suo-moto action after watching 40-year-old Khan assaulting and abusing the victims in his office in the city's upscale south east suburb, Pant said the accused would be produced in a local court for judicial remand till the case was investigated and the guilty booked.

Khan attacked the security men after he heard them allegedly plotting to kidnap him for ransom. The victims -- Fariduddin, 28, and Ravesuddin, 24 -- were traced and identified after they vanished from the security firm office on Monday. The police also took two more persons -- Jamal, 40 and Krishna, 30 -- into custody for allegedly conniving with Khan in the assault case.