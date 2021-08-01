Bengaluru to have 4 cycling tracks soon: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government will build the "best cycling tracks in all four directions of the city" to encourage the cycling enthusiasts.

"Our young cycling enthusiasts had submitted a memorandum to the state government to build a cycling track in the upcoming Shivaram Karanth Layout... but I feel that such cycling tracks are the need of the hour in all four directions of the city," he said after flagging off the "Cheer India" cyclothon in support of the Indian Olympic sports stars here.