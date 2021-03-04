Bengaluru tops Ease of Living Index 2020 list, Indore emerges as highest ranked municipality

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Ease of Living Index 2020 in the 'Million plus category', according to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.



Indore has bagged the first spot in Municipal Performance Index (MPI) in the "Million plus" category followed by Surat and Bhopal.

Union Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced the release of the final rankings of the Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 in an online event on Thursday.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Ease of Living Index 2020 in the 'Million plus category' ( cities with a population of more than a million) followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In 'less than a million category' (cities with less than a million people), Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

Similarly in the "million plus category" of the Municipal Performance Index (MPI), Indore has emerged as the highest-ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In "Less than a Million category", New Delhi Municipal Council has emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

A Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) was also undertaken to help validate citizens' experience of their city in terms of service delivery. Bhubaneshwar had the highest CPS score, followed by Silvassa, Davangere, Kakinada, Bilaspur and Bhagalpur.

A total of 32.2 lakh citizens from 111 cities participated in the CPS survey. (ANI)

