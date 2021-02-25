Bengaluru zoo gifts 3 lions to Belagavi zoo

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) The Bannerghatta Biological Park here has gifted 3 lions to Kittur Rani Channamma zoo at Belagavi, an official said on Thursday.

"The 3 lions have been shifted to Belagavi from Bengaluru as part of exchange of animals between our zoo and Channamma zoo with the permission of the Central Zoo Authority," said the Park's executive director in a statement here.