BenQ India unveils wireless projector at Rs 59,990

Priced at Rs 59,990, the GS2 is equipped with streaming content that one can access with Smart control app that allows quick and easy access to the projector with own mobile.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Thursday launched GS2, a portable LED wireless projector, designed for family-oriented entertainment, learning as well as outdoor lifestyles

"GS2 is a user-friendly product and satisfies needs for OTT streaming, music enjoyment, cooking, engaging with kids at home. Our new entertainment product portfolio will bring value and usefulness to our end users," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, said in a statement.

"We are focusing on developing innovative and quality products including smart projectors and Laser Projection TV that can bring enjoyment and quality to life," Singh added.

GS2 delivers long-lasting high definition picture quality with precise colours and razor-sharp clarity coupled with a 20,000-hour maintenance-free solid-state LED light source.

Using WiFi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader, the projector can cast and play up to full HD visual content whether indoors or out. It also doubles as a powerful Bluetooth speaker and comes with the Aptoide TV app market for limitless streaming potential.

The projector is designed with families and children's safety and comfort in mind, utilising colourful and bright reflected LED light and BenQ-exclusive LumiExpert ambient-sensing automatic brightness technology to optimise the viewing experience.

The wireless projector with two years carry-in warranty is available on Amazon.

In the portable projector segment, BenQ dominated the category with an all-time high of 52 per cent market share in the first quarter this year.

