Best wishes for tenure ahead: PM congratulates Rangasamy on taking oath as Puducherry CM

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief N Rangasamy for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.



"I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry earlier today by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held at Raj Nivas. The 71-year-old veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), previously served as Chief Minister of Puducherry as a member of the Indian National Congress from 2001 to 2008.

Ahead of elections, NDA had not declared their Chief Ministerial candidate, but it was widely anticipated that Rangasamy will become the Chief Minister if NDA comes to power because his party was the larger partner in the alliance.

Due to covid restrictions, only the elected MLAs, senior party functionaries, and other government officials were present on the occasion.

In the assembly polls which were held on April 6, the AINRC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victorious.

AINRC secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats, which are about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 per cent of the total votes cast. The total strength of the assembly is 30 and 16 is the majority mark for the formation of a ministry. (ANI)

