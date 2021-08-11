Beta version of BlueStacks 5 launched, supports Android 9

The new beta version is a significant upgrade for BlueStacks 5 as it enables support for many popular games compatible with Android 8 and above.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) BlueStacks, which is the largest Android gaming platform for PCs, on Wednesday launched its advanced beta version of BlueStacks 5 that supports Android 9.

"With more than 500 million global users, we constantly listen to their asks," said Rosen Sharma, CEO of BlueStacks Inc.

"The new advanced version of BlueStacks 5 is fulfilling the need of millions of gamers who asked for support for popular games made available only with Android pie. We have delivered what they asked," Sharma added.

The earlier version of BlueStacks 5 supported Android Nougat (7) and the new one extends support to Android 8 and above. The new release is a major optimisation that promises to deliver extended app support to more than 500 million users.

BlueStacks already supports a huge gaming library of 2 million games, but the new version with Android 9 supports many new popular games such as Genshin Impact, Alchemy Stars, The Rising of the Shield Hero -- RERISE and NFS Heat Studio, among others shall be available on BlueStacks 5.

In 2020, Genshin Impact created a huge buzz when they received 21 million pre-registration for the game. With more than 40 million monthly active users, it is considered among the most popular games defeating other gamers like PUBG and Pokemon Go.

The release is available as part of a multi-instance and users can have both BlueStacks 5 base version and the advanced version with Android 9 support.

It also includes powerful performance upgrades that can turn gamers' PCs into formidable gaming machines.

