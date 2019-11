Ayodhya, Nov 29 (IANS) Lucknow Customs in an overnight operation on Friday intercepted three truckloads between Faizabaad and Barabanki and took possession of around 65,000 kg of foreign origin Areca nuts which were being smuggled from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The truck were transporting the betel nuts to Nayaganj, Kanpur and Aishbagh in Lucknow.

Total seizure value of the case including the vehicle is approximately Rs 2.80 crore, an official said.

ds/in