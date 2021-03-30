Better late than never: Congress responds to postponement of Goa Assembly session amid rising Covid-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 30 (ANI): Faced with rising Covid-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday adjourned the State Assembly session till July 2021.



"Better late than never," said Congress' Digambar Kamat on Tuesday. "The insensitive BJP Government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was compelled to shed its ego and accept the Opposition's demand to adjourning the ongoing assembly session in view of the Municipal Elections Code of Conduct," Kamat said.

He further said, "The Opposition had anticipated on March 17 that elections for the five Municipal Councils will be announced during the ongoing session of the Goa Legislative Assembly and had urged the Speaker to direct the Pramod Sawant government to seek only Vote on Account. But the adamant and insensitive Government did not agree that day," Kamat added.

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Goa government on Sunday imposed section 144 ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid.

In the last 24 hours, Goa reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, 101 recoveries and two deaths. The total cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 57,712.

Total recoveries are 55,455, while the death toll is 828. The active cases in the state are 1,429. The recovery rate in the state is 96.09 per cent. (ANI)

