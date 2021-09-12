Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata Banerjee will face record defeat, says Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular leader

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular leader Satadru Roy on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will face a record defeat in Bhabanipur bypoll.



"Everyone knows that 'ex-CM' Mamata Banerjee defeat has already started from Nandigram. Take my word - even if it's a one-vote margin, she will face a record defeat in Bhabanipur," Roy told ANI.

Banerjee filed her nomination for the election on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced Priyanka Tibriwal's candidature from Bhabanipur against the TMC supremo.

Speaking further, the HAM-S leader stated that his party will provide people an alternative.

"What has she done in the last 5 years when she became MLA from Bhabanipur? How many times has she visited the constituency? She did not visit Bhabanipur for a single time," he said.

"Bhabanipur people were misruled for 34 years, now they are demanding next alternative for them and that alternative will be Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular Party," he added.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

The Election Commission also informed that by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli constituency of Odisha on the same date. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3. (ANI)

