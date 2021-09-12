Bhabanipur bypoll would not be conducted with transparency, says BJP candidate Tibrewal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhabanipur bypoll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Saturday said that the elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling Trinamool Congress supports violence.



Tibrewal was on her visit to the Kalighat Temple, Kolkata, where she offered her prayers to Goddess Kali.

Speaking to ANI, Tibrewal said, "I came here to take blessings of Goddess Kali, so I can do the justice to the people of West Bengal, as they have been through so much after the state violence."

"Elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence. My fight is against the members of the ruling party as they have done injustice to the people of West Bengal," she added.

She later appealed to the people of West Bengal to come out and cast their vote.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur.

Earlier on September 8, Congress announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls. (ANI)