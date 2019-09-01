Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed Governor of Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The President of India is pleased to make Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra."

The appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office.



Koshyari will replace C Vidyasagar Rao as Maharashtra Governor.

Koshyari served as national vice president of BJP and party's first state president for Uttarakhand. He also served as the second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2001 to 2002 and thereafter, he was the leader of the opposition of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007.

He has also served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh.

Koshyari was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 from Uttarakhand and in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency, earning him the distinction of being elected in both houses of state legislative assembly and both houses of national parliament respectively. (ANI)