Bhagat Singh Koshyari on becoming Governor of Maharashtra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra, on Monday said the links people of Maharashtra have with Uttarakhand.



People of Maharashtra have a lot of inclination towards Uttarakhand. Local people would never have gone to Chhota Kailash but groups of people always come from Maharashtra to visit Chhota Kailash and Char Dham, he told ANI.

"It will be my endeavour as a Governor that people of Maharashtra know more about religious tourism and adventure sports of Uttarkhand, so that more people could turn up here every year" the governor-designate said.

Koshyari will replace C Vidyasagar Rao as Maharashtra Governor and the appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office.

He has served as national vice president of BJP and party's first state president for Uttarakhand. He also served as the second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2001 to 2002 and thereafter, he was the leader of the opposition of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007. (ANI)

