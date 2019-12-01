Bhagvad Gita should be included in syllabus of schools: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the Bhagvad Gita should be included in the syllabus of schools.

"Gita should be included in the syllabus of schools. People have been talking about this subject for a long time now. Muslim children also read the Gita, which is translated into Urdu," Tiwari told ANI.



Tiwari also said that the culprits who are engaged in crimes against women should be punished in an exemplary manner.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a Gita Mahotsav organised here by spiritual Guru Swami Gyananand.

Among the dignitaries who attended the programme were Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi, besides other religious and spiritual leaders. (ANI)

