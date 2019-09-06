Bhagwat, heads of other RSS-affiliated organisations to hold 3-day meet in Pushkar

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and heads of over 35 organisations affiliated to the RSS will attend the All India Coordination Committee meeting in Pushkar, according to an official release.

The three-day meeting will be held between September 7 and 9.



Prior to the release, the information regarding the meeting was given by Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, at a press conference held in Pushkar.

According to the release, all the organisations affiliated with the RSS will begin working for the upliftment of Scheduled tribes, villagers and women after deliberations held in the three-day meeting.

The work will be done based on a report prepared after two years of work which also encompasses important points like security, development and employment. (ANI)

