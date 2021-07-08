Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad takes charge as MoS for FinMin

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Karad succeeds Anurag Thakur, who has been made the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

He takes charge as the Minister of State of the Finance Ministry at a crucial stage as the economy is struggling amid the second wave of Covid.