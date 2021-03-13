Bhainsa violence 'complete failure' on part of TRS govt, says BJP's Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) March 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that the "communal violence" in Bhainsa is a complete failure on the part of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.



Rao's remarks came after he visited the victims of Bhainsa violence who have been undergoing treatment in a private hospital here in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The Bhainsa communal violence is a complete failure on part of the TRS government here in Telangana."

He further alleged that Bhainsa, for many years, has been a hub of radicalisation, adding that a network is being built in Bhainsa for terrorism and training is being given there. "TRS government, time and again, is turning a blind eye towards the communal and terrorist activities happening in Bhainsa," Muralidhar said.

He added: "Due to the bonding between TRS and AIMIM, the police and the local authorities have come under pressure and are unable to conduct a proper investigation into the issue. TRS will have to pay for its deeds."

Rao said that the Bhainsa violence will be put on the table by the central government as well as the National Security Advisor.

"This is not a small issue. The state government must take responsibility for this incident and must respond to this incident," said Rao.

He said that such extreme forces who are trying to bring communal violence into the state must immediately be neutralised.

Further speaking, Rao said that none from the TRS government has visited the victims of Bhainsa communal violence.

"None from the TRS government have paid a visit to the victims of Bhainsa communal violence. The chief minister till now hasn't reacted to this incident. This clearly shows that TRS supports communal violence", he added.

Several people were injured and a few vehicles were torched after clashes that broke out between two groups in the Bhainsa area of Telangana's Nirmal district on March 7. (ANI)

