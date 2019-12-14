Bharat Bachao rally showed people's pain over Citizenship Amendment Act, says Cong leader Harish Rawat

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila ground here showed the pain of the citizens over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Delhi a 'rape capital.'

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is discriminatory and against the religion. The pain of the citizens are manifested through this rally. This is the first time that the Centre is making a law, which is divisive," he said while speaking to ANI."Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also apologise for calling Delhi a rape capital," he added.Mallikarjun Kharge, another Congress veteran, also slammed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over the CAA, 2019 and accused them of dividing the country."Home Minister Shah and PM Modi are trying to break the country. They are trying to create enmity in society. We will continue to fight against it under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," said Kharge.Today, Congress party workers from across the country participated in the rally, which was organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday. (ANI)