Bharat Bandh: Agitating farmers block NH-24

The farmers blocked the National Highway 24 that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad. The farmers sat on the highway demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Hundreds of farmers on Friday blocked the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border here as part of their 12-hour Bharat Bandh on the completion of four months of protest over the three contentious farm laws.

Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet said: "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway), Kindly avoid the stretch."

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that all shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut on Friday in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call on completion of four months of farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

The Bharat Bandh called by SKM is being supported by representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi's borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and ensuring MSP of their produce.

They have been protesting against the three laws since November 26 last year.

