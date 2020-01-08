Bharat Bandh: Banking, transport to be affected

New Delhi: Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies' of the Bharatiya Janata Party government on Wednesday.

The 10 central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Indian National Trade Union Congress, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand.

Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not be taking part in the strike.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to ANI Tapan Sen, general secretary of CITU had said, "All 10 central unions along with all national independent federations of central and state governments, bank, defence production and other service sectors have called a strike against anti-worker and anti-national policies of BJP government." "Workers are going on strike with a 12-point charter of demands. We are demanding equal wage for equal work for contract workers who do the same work but receive less than half wage than regular workers," he added. All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) which comprises about 250 farmers' organisations has also announced to observe 'Grameen Bharat Bandh', on Wednesday. Moreover, services at various bank branches are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees are likely to go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday. The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government, according to reports. The protestors' demand during the Bharat Bandh includes the Centre to drop the proposed labour reforms. A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions. Meanwhile, in West Bengal Transport Department will operate 22 per cent additional buses on Wednesday in view of nationwide strike supported by various trade unions against economic policies of the central government. "The State Transport Units (STUs) will operate about 22 per cent additional buses tomorrow," a Transport Department release said.