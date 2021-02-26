Bharat Bandh call fails to get support in Raj

All markets remained open in Jaipur and traders were seen doing regular business.

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) The Bandh call on Friday given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against GST and rising fuel prices failed to get any support from the Rajasthan traders, as the markets were functioning smoothly.

Seema Sethi, National senior vice-president, CAIT told IANS: "We have given a call to traders for their benefit, but it seems they did not realise its significance and hence have not shown unity.

"There are many groups amongst traders and lot of politics is being done. When they will realise the significance of this Bandh, they shall join hands with us," she added.

Sethi further said that memorandums in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been submitted to Rajasthan Chief Minister and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra.

However, she claimed that other than Jaipur, the Bandh call has been successful in districts like Alwar and Jodhpur, adding "the Bandh has been 60 per cent successful in the state".

Countering this, traders in the state said they have already suffered huge economic losses due to Covid and lockdown, and are not in favour of any more hindrances.

