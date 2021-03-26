Bharat Bandh call has minimal impact in UP

Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The Bharat Bandh evoked minimal response in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Barring a few districts in western Uttar Pradesh, the majority of the districts in the state witnessed normal road and rail movement.
The blocking of the Ghazipur border and the proximity of some districts to the venue of farmers' agitation on the outskirts of Delhi, however, had an impact and private transport movement was restricted.
Farmers blocked NH 24 which led to minimal traffic on the route.
The state government had made a heavy deployment of police on all major roads and highways to ensure that the Bharat Bandh call was not forcibly implemented.
Since schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh have already been closed due to the surge in Covid cases, the restriction on road transport did not affect the common man in the morning hours.
