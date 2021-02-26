Bharat Bandh gets warm response in Bihar

The Bandh was called by different trade unions of the country and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) has supported it citing the continued hike in diesel and petrol prices.

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) The call of Bharat Bandh in protest against rise in fuel prices, new e-way bill and GST, witnessed positive response in Bihar with trucks stationed along several highways.

AITWA has announced Chakka Jaam between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the country. Trucks were seen stationed at several places at NH-2, NH-30, NH-31, NH-57, across Bihar.

Harish Sabbarwal, the chairman of United Front of Transport Association (UTFA) told IANS that 85 lakh trucks are registered with his association and 80 per cent vehicles are off the road in support of the strike called by Left affiliated Trade Union.

"We have been demanding to roll back diesel prices. Besides, the concern authorities have also been imposing undue penalties. The Transport Department is forcing commercial vehicles to cover 250 to 300 km in one day. On the other hand, they are imposing fine after any commercial vehicle go beyond 40 kmph. This is contradictory to each other. How could we survive," Sabbarwal said.

"We have given support to trade unions and I have learnt that large companies like Maruti, Samsung and other auto ancillary companies have suspended loading for the day," he said.

"Despite difference with central government, we have not stopped services related to essential commodities in the country," Sabbarwal said.

