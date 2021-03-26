Bharat Bandh: JAP, RJD supporters protest in Patna

Patna, March 26 (IANS) Supporters of the Jan Adhikari Party (JAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday blocked Patna's busiest Dak Bunglow Chowk in response to the Bharat Bandh call given by the agitating farmers against the farm laws.

Rani Chaubey, national president of the JAP said that the way public representatives, including women legislators were beaten inside the House was unacceptable.

"What kind of democracy is this? The lawmakers are beaten inside the temple of democracy. They are bringing black laws in the country every month. The Narendra Modi government brought three farm bills in the country which is not acceptable to the farmers and common people, and now Nitish Kumar brought the police amendment Bill in Bihar to give undue power to the police," Choubey said.

"These two leaders are behaving like Hitler in the country. The common people are already feeling the heat of inflation with LPG gas cylinder reaching to Rs 900. Petrol and diesel prices have already reached Rs 100. The government at the Center and state have not introduced a single Bill in the welfare of the common people," said another women JAP leader, Suman Devi.

The Bharat Band was called in the state by opposition parties, including the RJD, Congress, Left and JAP.

A handful of the RJD leaders also protested at Patna's Dak Bunglow Chowk. The Bandh in the state was so far peaceful and not a major incident of violence was reported in the state.

The Bihar Police have deployed adequate security forces in several districts. They have also deployed riot control and water cannon vehicles as well.

--IANS

