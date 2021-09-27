Bharat Bandh: No traffic disruption at Loni border

The entry and exit point of the national capital at the Loni border had no traffic disruption and saw a heavy traffic movement coming from adjacent state, Uttar Pradesh. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)-called Bharat Bandh on Monday had no impact on the traffic and market at this entry point of the city.

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday to protest against the three farm laws, seemed to have no effect at the Loni border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) connecting the Baghpat (Haryana) Highway.

However, the security forces have been deployed at the border area in wake of farmers' call for shutdown as they may try to enter the city from this point.

Meanwhile, the locals said that there was no impact of the Bharat Bandh in the area. The traffic movement of daily commuters was normal at the Delhi-Loni Border. Locals said that the market here would remain open. A shopkeeper said that if farmers anyhow try to enter into the city via this route, security forces will obstruct them at Khajuri DLF toll.

Despite the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh, the public transport was operational in the national capital. The DTC buses, Delhi Metro, auto rickshaws and other modes of public and private transports were running smoothly in the capital city.

The farmers' union call to Bharat Bandh has been supported by over several farmer unions, trade unions, political parties and the several state governments. However, the farmers have exempted the emergency services, all essential services, medical emergency and rescue and relief works, including personal emergency. The shutdown began at 6 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has assured that the Bharat Bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.

--IANS

avr/dpb