Bharat Bandh passed off peacefully in Haryana, no violent incident reported, say police

Chandigarh [India], September 27 (ANI): The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers' organisations against the three farm laws passed off peacefully in Haryana, the police said.



A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the impact of the 'Bharat Bandh' was largely seen in the form of road/rail blocks and hampered the intercity road and rail traffic movement, but did not have much impact on the activities within towns and cities.

The Bandh call did not have any impact in districts Gurugram, Faridabad, Narnaul, Rewari and Nuh in the state. No violent incident was reported in the state, he added.

The farmers, who have been agitating for months against the three enacted agricultural laws passed by the Central government, have announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)