Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up in Gurugram

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Gurugram had said that all shops and markets will remain shut on Friday in support of the agitating farmers, who are completing four months of their protest at the Delhi's borders.

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) The Gurugram police on Friday beefed up the security in view of the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the agitating farmers against the farm laws.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

"We have issued an advisory to all area concerned officials to take necessary precautionary measures in view of call for Bharat Bandh by groups of farmers and political parties," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police told IANS.

"We have deployed teams in all sensitive areas and markets and have instructed the forces to take action against any group forcing any trader, shopkeeper or vegetable vendor to shut their shops. The Gurugram police is also in touch with the adjoining districts and other state's police to follow movement of the people. The police personnel will be deployed across the city to keep a check on any disruption, and maintain law and order in the district," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police officers said the concerned police station teams will keep patrolling their respective areas, including markets, malls, bus stand, metro stations and commercial establishments to avoid any untoward incident.

"The police in these locations will also keep an eye on link roads on the border areas in view of protest and Bharat Bandh," Boken said.

"The Gurugram police are already on high alert amid farmers' protests. The strength of the personnel has already been increased at all the connecting borders of the district. Also, a rapid action force and extra force have been reserved if any untoward situation on the borders emerge, he said.

A spokesperson for the administration said that the vehicular movement on major arterial roads won't be stopped but citizens should avoid any unnecessary movement. "Ahead of Bharat Bandh, police have intensified checking across the city and keeping a close watch to prevent any law and order situation on Friday," the spokesperson said.

