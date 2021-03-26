Bharat Bandh: Strict vigilance by Delhi Police

A senior police official told IANS all personnel of the Delhi Police will be on the ground as part of the arrangements made for the Bharat Bandh. The police officials in Delhi Police Head Quarters said the security arrangements include Police Control Room (PCR) vans, Quick Response Team (QRT) vans and motorcycle patrolling teams.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In view of the Friday Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions against three farm laws, the Delhi Police have strengthened the security arrangements in the national capital.

"The entire Delhi Police will be on the ground. Delhi Police has made adequate law and order arrangements in view of the bandh call given by farmers. All district authorities have been directed to put all their men on the ground for patrolling from the morning itself," said an official spokesperson of the Delhi Police.

The official also said the police have made adequate preparations at the borders, where farmers have been protesting for four months.

"We have taken adequate measures at the borders as well. Barricades and pickets will be in place so that no person with ill intention can cause disturbance and enter the city," said Delhi police.

The Bandh call was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on the completion of four months of farmers' protest. Farm unions have demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws, a law on MSP and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of electricity and pollution bills and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

In a statement, the farmer union said: "All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked and all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services.

Scores of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Centre three farms laws at three border of the national capital -- Sighu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

--IANS

pd/dpb