Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement at Gurugram-Delhi border returns to normal

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The traffic movement at the Gurugram-Delhi border became normal after the Delhi Police loosened the barricades near the Rajokri border.



Earlier today, the Gurugram-Delhi border witnessed a massive traffic snarl as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations. However, the road from Delhi to Gurugram was relatively clear.

"In view of Bharat Bandh, we barricaded the Rajokri border (Delhi-Gurugram), which resulted in a traffic jam at this section. Now, the situation is normal and traffic is smooth as we loosened the barricades," DCP Special Cell Ingit Pratap Singh told ANI.

The traffic movement at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway (Delhi-Noida border) is relatively normal.

"The traffic movement at the DND flyway is normal for both the carriageways. There was a bit rush in the morning but everything is normal now," DCP traffic Ganesh Shah said.

Traffic movement in Delhi and neighbouring states were hit on Monday as farmers blocked roads and national highways as part of a Bharat Bandh today.

Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police closed vehicular movement on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for both carriageways.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers' protests via NH 9 and NH 24. Commuters wishing to commute to and from UP may use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, Wazirabad Road etc. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 are diverted on Road no 56 to take Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for UP," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic movement was also closed on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)