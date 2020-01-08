Bharat Petroleum Refinery employees extend support to All India strike

  1. Sify.com
Jan 8, 2020

Bharat Petroleum Refinery employees union supports all India strike on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Refinery employees union on Wednesday extended support to the all India strike called by Central Trade Unions to be observed today.
The employees of the oil and gas company are protesting against the government's decision of strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum.


They were seen demonstrating in front of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mahul in the morning.
The trade unions have put forth a 12-point charter of common demands which include pay hike, minimum wage, social security and a uniform five-day week. (ANI)

