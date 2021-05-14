Bharat Petroleum sets up makeshift COVID centre on Kochi Refinery premises

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A 100-bed makeshift COVID treatment centre started functioning at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Kochi Refinery-operated school, adjacent to its premises, in Ambalamugal, Kerala on Friday.



BPCL, a 'Maharatna' PSU under the Government of India, will provide free Oxygen, power and water to the Centre, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in a release.

"The oxygen will be supplied through a dedicated stainless steel pipeline. The medical facility will have 100 beds in the first phase, which will be later expanded to accommodate 1,500 beds, in the same premises," the release said.

"Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in supporting the healthcare system, by upgrading its facilities at Mumbai and Bina Refineries for supply of 600 MT free gaseous Oxygen per month to government hospitals and medical centres, besides supplying 100 MT liquid oxygen from Kochi Refinery every month," it added.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, BPCL is also setting up PSA Oxygen Plants in two government hospitals in Maharashtra, three Hospitals in Kerala and five hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a bottling compressor is also being put up at the refinery, which will help in oxygen supply through cylinders.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL said, "Bharat Petroleum has always been at the forefront to reach out to society, during such times. Setting up the COVID treatment centre at our premises and supply of free oxygen and utilities are part of our commitment to our core purpose, Energising the Lives of the nation. Upgrading our oxygen production facility, at a short notice, was a challenge but we could complete the entire activity within five days." (ANI)

