Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre will further popularise Ambedkar's ideals: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre' in Lucknow will further popularise the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth.

"The 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow' will further popularise the ideals of respected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth. I laud the Uttar Pradesh Government for taking the lead in this effort," the PM tweeted.President Ram Nath Kovind today paid floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and laid the Foundation Stone of the memorial in a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow."President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and laid the Foundation Stone of 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow' in a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Lucknow," Rashtrapati Bhavan informed in a tweet. (ANI)