Bharatanatyam-Kathak jugalbandi to honour nation's unsung heroes

Presented by Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society, this tribute will feature a unique concept 'Samyuktam: We are United' -- bringing two dancing divas together, Bharatanatyam by Rukmini Vijayakumar and Kathak by Vidha Lal.
The event in honour of the unsung heroes will witness some soulful music by many talented musicians from India. Featuring artistes on various instruments and vocals include young tabla maestro Pranshu Chatur Lal, mridangam maestro Harsha Samaga, Pavithra Chari and Rohith Bhat Uppoor, Atul Shankar, Mudassir Khan, G Raghavendra Prasath and TS Sharath.
Tabla player Pranshu Chatur Lal shares, "The production 'Samyuktam -- We Are United' is specially designed to motivate us through these difficult times and assist us in strengthening our unity. With our jugalbandi, viewers will be able to experience a blend of two Indian classical dance forms Kathak and Bharatanatyam uniquely but also the nuances of Hindustani and Carnatic rhythms and music traditions combining the grace and power of dance will for sure be considered to be magical to the eye."
The concept of the event was conceptualised to acknowledge the valour and courage of our brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives battling for the country. The event can be viewed on August 7 at 7:00 PM on YouTube.
