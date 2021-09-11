Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to be opened for public after 18 months

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): After 18 months of entry restrictions, Bhasma Arti of Mahakaleshwar Temple will be opened for common devotees on Saturday.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhasma Arti Darshan entry was not open for the common devotees.

A special Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva will be held on Saturday which will be attended by devotees from various parts of the country.

Bala Guru, the priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple said, "It is a matter of joy that Bhasma Arti of Lord Shiva will be opened for the public after 18 months. It is a really joyous, exciting occasion for the devotees. I would like to thank all the devotees and the district administration for this." (ANI)