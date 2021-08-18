Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya made general secretary of Bihar BJP

Dalsaniya is said to be one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had served around two decades in Gujarat as general secretary of the party. Following the development, Nagendra Ji, who was the general secretary of the BJP Bihar unit was given the charge of regional general secretary of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) The central leadership of the BJP undertook a major reshuffle in the organisation on Wednesday and gave the charge of general secretary of the Bihar BJP to Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya.

Dalsaniya generally avoids coming into the limelight. He is an oldest RSS member of the party and considered a good policy maker. He was general secretary of Gujarat in 2001 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

"I have been working in BJP since 1997 and it has been possible with the blessings of senior leaders of the party. Now, I will stay adjoining the Ganga river in Bihar," Dalsaniya said in a tweet.

Sources said that BJP desperately wants to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of the party in Bihar. The party leadership knows that the challenges in Bihar are more than in Gujarat. Its leaders believe that there is a strong cadre in Gujarat and a similar cadre is required in Bihar for the next parliamentary and assembly elections.

