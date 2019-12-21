Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested for arson

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday for arson and rioting during demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital.

"We have arrested him for arson and rioting, damage to public property, unlawful assembly and causing grievous hurt. He was leading the mob," said a senior IPS officer.

The Bhim Army protest started after the Friday prayers at around 1 p.m. and Azad was present in the march. However, when the police tried to detain him, supporters took him away. Thereafter, he had been playing hide and seek with Delhi Police sleuths which finally managed to arrest him.

Speaking to the media on Friday the Bhim Army chief had said: "Police have been attacking since morning...we have not attacked them. I have evidence to prove that the RSS has planned this attack against us. We are continuing our protest in a peaceful manner". On Friday, the protesters marched towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid but were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate. After this, the protest turned violent with demonstrators setting a car on fire and damaging a few vehicles and police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water cannon. The police said that Azad has been instigating the crowd and had also called for unlawful assembly which later ended up in arson and rioting. sks/rs